SEC President, Aleksandar Dastevski, informed at a press conference that voting in most parts of the country is running smoothly, with certain polling stations facing technical issues with the fingerprint devices.

Polling stations opened at 7 am and voting for the most part is running smoothly. Issues with the fingerprint devices have arisen in certain polling stations. In some polling stations it is not possible to take a fingerprint with the device, but the process resumes by leaving a fingerprint on the list in the fingerprint section, said Dastevski.

Dastevski said that at the moment they do not have complete data on the voter turnout, and that they will inform about it at the next press conference.