The Parliament unanimously elected Friday the new interim government by 101 ‘Yes’ votes. The government, led by interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, is set to organize the April 12 early parliamentary elections.

Spasovski in the address before the MPs noted that our country is in an extremely important period when we expect smooth functioning of all institutions.

This is a time when fair and democratic elections should be organized, but also NATO and EU membership activities to be completed. That is why leading the government at this time is a strong challenge and a great personal, professional and political responsibility, he said.

Spasovski submitted to the Parliament a work program for the Government, whose main purpose is to organize fair and democratic elections.