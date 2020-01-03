Macedonia’s Parliament has begun its 128th session on electing a new interim government, which is due to organize early parliamentary elections on April 12 under the agreement of the political parties.

The new government’s prime minister is Oliver Spasovski, former deputy prime minister and interior minister, who has submitted a proposal to parliament to form a new government and a program for its work.

Spasovski in the address before the MPs noted that our country is in an extremely important period when we expect smooth functioning of all institutions.