Now former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, even when leaving office remained consistent with his own political inconsistency, which was a fundamental feature of his rule as well!

Notifying Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on his resignation, Zaev uses the terms Republic of Macedonia and Republic of North Macedonia in the first sentence. And one might notice that he finally got tired from using “North”, so he decided to use only the Republic of Macedonia.

But Zaev’s terminology is absolutely right. Because he links the use of the name Republic of Macedonia with the Law on Government and its amendments, which were published at a time when it was the actual name of the state. And in the use of the name Republic of North Macedonia he does the same, as the latest amendments to the Law on Government have been published in the 2019 Official Gazette.