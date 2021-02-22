A total of 1040 medical professionals who work at COVID centers received the coronavirus vaccine in the past two days, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Monday.
According to the Ministry, a small number of them experienced reactions after receiving the vaccine as pain at the site of injection and mild fever.
All vaccines are safe and developed on secure platforms. 63,075 people have registered for vaccination through the “vakcinacija.mk” website the Ministry of Health said.
