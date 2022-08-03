Out of 1,238 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 178 new cases were registered, including 33 reinfections and two patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry added two deaths to the report, which occurred in July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 329,172 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,381. At the moment, there are 4,116 active cases across the country.