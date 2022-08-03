Over 500,000 Roma people in Europe and the Balkans had been killed during World War II. It’s concerning that even today, in modern democratic societies, historic injustices toward Roma people are still alive, said President Stevo Pendarovski on European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day.

It is our common historical and civilizational responsibility to publicly oppose such phenomena, so that the tragedies of the Second World War will never be repeated, Pendarovski said.