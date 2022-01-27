Out of 5,446 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,861 new cases were registered and 22 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. 242 of the new cases were reinfections, one of which second reinfection.

The Health Ministry added to the report 5 deaths which occurred in January.

Out of the total number of deaths (27), six people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 263,206 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,312. At the moment, there are 16,442 active cases across the country.