I cannot say that this second cycle will be 100 percent successful, but we are entering honestly and committed to find a solution because the European perspective is important for general progress, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on the new negotiation process with Bulgaria, which he said was intensified after the intergovernmental session in Sofia, which was held after three consecutive elections in Bulgaria, the elections in our country and the new governments in both countries.

In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Osmani said that the two governments agreed to start a new dynamic of the process with a platform for restoring trust through frequent communication and cooperation.