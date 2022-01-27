The Commission for Infectious Diseases proposed that schools resume in-person classes on February 1, but according to the Covid measures, the classes to be held with open windows.

We were notified for he in-person classes, which will mean that the classes will be held with open windows for most of the classes. We will try to rotate the children, so that the same children do not sit by the windows all the time. We had a similar problem at the beginning of the year, when due to the unusually high temperatures, some of the children complained of symptoms of sunburn, says a teacher from a Skopje primary school.