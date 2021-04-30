200,000 doses of the “Sinofarm” vaccine arrived this morning at the “Jane Sandanski” polyclinic in Skopje.

The vaccines are purchased in direct negotiations with the manufacturer. The mass immunization of the population should start with their deployment in the regional vaccination sites in six cities across the country after the holidays.

So far, 60,000 citizens have been inoculated in the country, and the authorities assure that as of next week, 10,000 citizens will be vaccinated daily, without crowds being created.