A new group of 97 Afghan refugees arrived to Macedonia today. Like the previous two groups, there are also mainly former workers of international organizations – in this case the National Democratic Institute (NDI) – who fled Afghanistan after the defeat of the international forces and the Taliban take-over.
The refugees are accommodated in hotels around Skopje and the idea is to keep them in Macedonia while their applications for visas to other countries – mainly the US – are processed.
