Albanian Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka will pay an official visit to Macedonia on Monday, for talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani.

Talks between Osmani and Xhaçka are expected to focus on the commitment of the two countries to maintaining the high level of bilateral cooperation, the EU accession process of the two countries, cooperation as part of NATO and the regional dynamics, particularly the recently reached deal between Kosovo and Serbia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In addition to meeting with counterpart Osmani, Xhaçka will also hold meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, First Deputy PM Artan Grubi, and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.