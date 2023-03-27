The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, meet Monday with the Albanian Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka, who is paying an official visit to our country.

At the meeting, the excellent dynamics in the bilateral cooperation was ascertained and the mutual commitments to enrich it with new content and projects, in the interest of the two neighboring countries and citizens, were reaffirmed. Emphasis was placed on the European integration reform processes that are taking place at an unabated pace in both countries.

This year we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations – three decades of essential closeness, friendship and successes. This strong partnership and friendship was very clearly demonstrated in the period before the start of accession negotiations for membership in the European Union, when many predicted the option of Albania continuing on that path alone. We sincerely appreciate the behavior and above all the patience of official Tirana, who publicly demonstrated understanding of our position during that period, said Osmani.

The two countries are jointly and successfully going through the screening process, through the implementation of internal reforms, towards full-fledged membership in the European Union by 2030, as a real and achievable possibility, he added.

Special attention was paid to regional cooperation and the recently reached agreement between Kosovo and Serbia. The strong support of Macedonia and Albania for full and non-selective implementation of the provisions of the agreement and the annex from Ohrid was emphasized.