The Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation because Grubi and Kovacevski promoted oversight with prices up to 7 times more expensive compared to other projects, demands VMRO-DPMNE.

The IRD – EPTISA – Elektra Solution – Euro Consulting consortium charged 900,000 euros for 4 people in one month, for drawing up the contract with the contractor of Corridors 8 and 10D. Four people hired through this Consortium individually charged 225,000 euros for a month of effective work. Additionally, by the end of the project, another 75,000 euros per person should be transferred to the same 4 people.

The prices listed for engineers and supervisors are up to 7 times higher than those paid on other projects. Most of the money will go through Elektra Solutions, a company for the production of underwear.

This company, Elektra Solution, will receive 8.3 million euros out of a total of 22 million euros, and it did not even have a license when the public call for the submission of bids for participation in the tender was announced.

The Prosecutor’s Office must open a procedure and determine how a company that did not even have a license and produced underwear, is now the main company to supervise a project worth billions.

The Prosecutor’s Office must determine the truth behind the Elektra Solution. The story that foreign oversight companies contacted it about the tender, when it is not from the area at all, is too pale.

In addition, it is even more symptomatic how it is connected with companies with Russian connections that won the first tender, from where it also took workers.

The Prosecutor’s Office must not be silent. We expect it to start proceedings, anything else will mean complicity, said the opposition party.