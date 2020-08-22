The DUI party confirmed that its leader Ali Ahmeti will testify before the special war crimes prosecutors in the Hague in 10 days.

Ahmeti was commander of the terrorist UCK/NLA organization that began the 2001 civil war in Macedonia. He was also active in the 1999 war in Kosovo, and it’s believed that these events will be at the core of his testimony. Ahmeti himself insisted that he is being invited as a witness, and not as a possible defendant.

He received amnesty for the war crimes his organization perpetrated in Macedonia.