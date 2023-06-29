Fatmir Limani, also Ali Ahmeti’s nephew (but this is on his mother’s side) said that the Ahmeti family from Zayas were extremely poor before the 2001 military conflict, and got rich all of a sudden after they entered the Government in 2002.

“I know them we are family, I know who they were, how much did they have, what did they do before the 2001 conflict and after that. They were shepherds and farmers, always on the edge of poverty, the entire Ahmeti family”, Limani told weekly Focus

Fatmir Limani is an electrical engineer and used to be Deputy CEO of the public enterprize Electricity Economy Macedonia.