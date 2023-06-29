Besian Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s other nephew, who is now appointed as the First Secretary of the Macedonian Embassy in Bruxelles, is the owner – along with his brother Drin – of the company Everest JD, from2007 until 2017. The company has a permanent concession on a mineral mine necessary for the production of electricity, thus he also has a permanent contract with the public enterprise for electricity production, Electricity Economy of Macedonia, Dragan Kovachki, VMRO-DPMNE MP said on Thursday.

“Besian Ahmeti exited the ownership structure of Everest JD, which owns a mineral excavation concession, and gets a job in the Ministry of Economy as a junior associate for monitoring and inspection of the contracts related to – excavation of minerals. Exactly the business of his previous company, where only owner now is his brother Drin. From his position, he could influence any competition to his brother.

“Ali Ahmeti, as a leader of DUI and its MP, is strengthening the Ahmeti clan, while members of his immediate family enter multimillion businesses and decide on thee fate of their competition. There will be responsibility. Perhaps at thee moment Drin and Besian’s father, Ali Ahmeti’s brother Fekri, seats on the Public Prosecutor Islam Abazi’s head (a photo that became viral on social networks, featuring Fekri literally seating on Abazi’s head), time will soon come when each of them will have to answer for everything they’ve done”, Kovachki said.