Bulgaria should demonstrate its commitment to the Western Balkans’ EU integration at all political levels. I believe all parties that are part of the coalition government in Sofia are committed to this, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Thursday.

PM Kovachevski said he expected cooperation to continue, as demonstrated by the government led by Kiril Petkov and last year’s endorsement of the resolution in the Bulgarian parliament (related to Macedonia’s EU accession).

“I believe cooperation should continue along this path,” Kovachevski told reporters in Berlin.

Asked if any meetings are planned with the new Bulgarian government, the PM said he spoke over the phone with new PM Nikolai Denkov and expects to meet with him at the coming NATO Summit in Vilnius.

“We will probably meet there, since I am heading our delegation, but I am not sure who will head the Bulgarian delegation. We will meet, for sure,” noted Kovachevski.