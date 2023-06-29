Nothing nice ever lasts. The Government’s and its media exaltation about the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz statement about the Bulgarian blockades, given during PM Kovachevski’s visit to Berlin on Wednesday, also didn’t last for long.

The Scholz’ statement was translated in the Macedonian media as an assertion that there will be no ore Bulgarian blockades, and that this is the last concession we will have to make. But, did he say that, to the Government and its media got lost in the translation.

In his statement, responding to a question if Bulgaria will continue blocking Macedonia, Chancellor Scholz says: ” No, it is clearly agreed. There should be a regular accession process in accordance to the EU procedures, and there shouldn’t be any additional conditions related to the bilateral relations. That is my position”, Scholz said.

So, the key word is “should“. The Chancellor said “there should not be other conditions”, not that “there will be no other conditions”.

This is how SDSM interpreted Scholz’ statement.

“Directly from Chancellor Scholz we received clear and firm guarantees that there will be no new conditions, new blockades on Macedonia’s EU path. He additionally emphasized his deep respect for the Macedonian identity, language, and history and for the enormous efforts Macedonia is investing in the reforms”. (!?)