In order to assess the credibility of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz statement that, “there will be no more new conditions from Bulgaria, apart from their imposed demand to amend the Constitution, it is beneficial to check the statements of the previous German Chancellor, Angela Merkel in 2018 and 2020, when the Government in Berlin also conveyed serious promises for EU integration, VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonijo Miloshovski writes on Thursday in his Facebook post.

Out of all that promises, Miloshovski wrote, not one has been fulfilled until today, despite the panful and forced amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia.

“Therefore, it is much better if our country is cautious toward the German promises, so we could avoid another disappointment”, he warns.