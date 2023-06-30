Kovachevski is lying, Scholz didn’t say that there won’t be any additional blockades from Bulgaria, he merely stated his opinion that the shouldn’t be any. This is not a guarantee, as SDS claims, reacts VMRO-DPMNE on Friday.

The party thinks that Kovachevski is embarrassing himself in public, and the only thing he ahs achieved is to embarrass Macedonia, too.

Scholz, or any other politician in Europe, may give personal guarantees, not for all the other states or the European institutions. At the moment, we have no guarantees from a European institution.

Kovachevski’s guarantees are bullocks, as the guarantees of the Prespa Agreement were, and now we can see at the official site of the German Bundestag is named as “Nordmazedonien”. Kovachevski and Osmani should tell the Macedonian people what country is that, the VMRO-DPMNE statement reads.