The sooner this leadership of SDS ends their political careers, the better for the party, but what is much more important to me is Macedonia, hence we need national unity Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, told Kanal 5 TV.

Mickoski added that SDS in the past was led by people with intellectual capacity that is completely nonexistent within the current leadership, and no one can understand how these people came to lead this party.

“I won’t discuss their internal problems, they should solve them by themselves. What I am concerned about is the problems they created and that we will have to deal with. That is my worry. And I am not excluding cooperation in the future with some reformed SDS, some SDS MP caucus that will support our future government. I don’t exclude that option, in politics one must not exclude anything”, Mickoski said.