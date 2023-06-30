The training on the new Macedonian language curriculum for sixth grade perplexed the teachers, who noticed that it lacks thee part referring to the history of the Macedonian language, daily Nova Makedonia reports.

According to the previous curriculum, the basic knowledge on the historical development of the Macedonian language, as the creation of the alphabets (cyrillic and glagolitic), and the role of the brothers Cyril and Methodius, stressing the significance of the Macedonian language for the basics of the Slavic literacy were presented in the sixth grade textbooks.