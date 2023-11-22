German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have signed a joint action plan aiming to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation in energy, technology, competition, and climate protection.
During their meeting in Berlin, the first German-Italian government meeting since 2016, Scholz emphasized the plan’s aim to initiate new collaborative projects.
The leaders highlighted a focus on increased collaboration in the energy sector, emphasizing securing gas and hydrogen supplies, and announced plans for a trans-alpine pipeline to support this effort.
It’s worth noting that the action plan was initially agreed upon by Meloni’s predecessor, Mario Draghi, and Scholz in 2021.
Comments are closed for this post.