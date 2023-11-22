Qatar stated on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a four-day truce and the exchange of 50 hostages for Palestinian inmates.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar declared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the announcement of the commencement of the four-day truce will come within the next twenty-four hours.

In exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Qatar confirmed that a number of Palestinians in Israeli jails will also be released. In the talks to release the prisoners in Gaza, Qatar has played a significant role as a mediator.

“The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement,” the tweet stated.The “humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs,” Qatar said.

“The State of Qatar affirms its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians. In this regard, the State of Qatar appreciates the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in reaching this agreement.”

In its unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, Hamas abducted about 240 people to the Gaza Strip and killed 1,200 in the border region.The Health Ministry, administered by Hamas, reports that Israel has killed about 13,000 people in Gaza through air and ground attacks.

According to Hamas, women and children make up the 150 inmates that Israel plans to free.

According to Hamas, Israel will also halt aviation travel in the region’s north for six hours every day throughout the ceasefire.

According to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the agreement with Hamas was approved by the majority of the Israeli military Cabinet.

After the vote, Netanyahu’s office wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “The government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages.”

In order to “achieve this goal,” the administration had “approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal,” releasing at least 50 captives over four days.

The office said that the break would last one extra day for every ten hostages that were released.

“The government of Israel, the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza,” it stated.

The agreement that would result in the release of some of the hostages currently being held in the Gaza Strip was hailed by US President Joe Biden.

“I am extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls, who have endured weeks of captivity and an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented,” Biden stated in a statement.For their “critical leadership and partnership” in the deal’s negotiations, Biden expressed his gratitude to Egypt and Qatar.

“And I appreciate the commitment that [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government have made in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out and to ensure the provision of additional humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza.”