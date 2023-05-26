Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski spoke Friday over the phone with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, discussing current developments in Macedonia and the region.

The call primarily focused on the upcoming air policing operations of the Macedonian skies by the Italian Air Force, with the PMs referring to the required technical arrangement between the two countries, the Government said in a press release.

PM Kovachevski expressed his condolences to the victims of the floods that hit parts of Italy in the course of May, with Macedonia already offering teams to assist the recovery efforts, as required.

Kovachevski thanked Italy for its leadership in regard to the European prospects of Macedonia and the region, with the government led by PM Meloni putting the Western Balkans high in its foreign policy priorities. Italy fully supports the EU and NATO integration of the Western Balkans, noting that the process of European unification will not be complete without the countries of the Western Balkans.

Interlocutors also highlighted the significance of Macedonia’s next step in the European integration process, expecting all political leaders and entities in the country to consider its importance.

In addition, Kovachevski welcomed the European Union’s decision to include Corridor VIII in the network of main corridors in the region and Europe, noting Italy’s role in this regard.

Macedonia and Italy mark 30 years of diplomatic ties in 2023, a jubilee that provides motivation for further enhanced cooperation.

Kovachevski and Meloni agreed that political relations are traditionally good and friendly, whereas economic cooperation is consistent, with Italy continually being among Macedonia’s top ten trading partners, reads the press release.