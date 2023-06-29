Macedonia’s accession process should be regular based on what is agreed on paper and there should not be any new conditions related to the bilateral situation, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference Wednesday with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski who is on a two-day official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

“I will be clear. This has been explicitly agreed, and it should be a regular accession process based on the procedures managed by the EU. Those are things which are already on paper, and any other things related to the bilateral situation shouldn’t appear. I guarantee this,” said Chancellor Scholz in answer to a journalist’s question to comment on whether he finds the statement of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the constitutional amendments are only a preliminary condition for the country, acceptable.

Scholz noted that the constitutional amendments are of central importance when it comes to Macedonia’s EU path, and that Germany takes the EU perspective of the country very seriously.