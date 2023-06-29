The need to strengthen the democratic values and rule of law, as well as the country’s progress in boosting proactive transparency of the institutions and tackling corruption were the topics of Wednesday’s meeting in Brussels between Deputy Prime Minister in charge of good governance policies, Slavica Grkovska, and the Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Vera Jurova.

According to a press release from the Government, at the meeting Grkovska spoke about the aims of the South-East Europe Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Women Leaders Forum, which was established in order to bring together the women of the region who through their professional engagement represent an example of responsibility and integrity.

“Commissioner Jourova noted the importance of such initiatives, due to the need to address the question of why so many women are abandoning public life, especially those involved in politics, judiciary, media and the nongovernmental sector, as a result of the pressure of various forms of gender-based violence,” said the press release.

Grkovska and Jourova also spoke about the need to strengthen the younger generation, especially through systemic changes in education, which should instill true values and increase the youth’s interest in participating in societal processes.

“Due to the similarity of the portfolios of Commissioner Jourova and Deputy PM Grkovska, steps were agreed over joint activities in the coming period,” said the press release.