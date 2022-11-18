All that is being said about today’s meeting with acting the president of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, and the party joining the government, is part of the speculations, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said today.

Today’s meeting with Mr. Taravari is a continuation of the leaders’ meeting, which we had during the past period with the presidents of all parliamentary political parties. In the coming period, I plan to hold individual meetings with all political parties represented in the Parliament, in order to continue discussing the decisions that need to be made for the European future of the country, which require a broad political and social consensus, Kovacevski said in response to a reporter’s question after signing an agreement with the Turkish company “Teknopanel” for investment in TIRZ Skopje.

The meetings, the Prime Minister added, will also discuss the legal solutions that should be passed in the Parliament, which are of an economic nature, in the area of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and dealing with the economic crisis in the country.

In particular, we will talk about the part of the laws that are blocked in the Parliament, which mostly relate to the rule of law, the fight against corruption and dealing with the economic crisis, Kovacevski pointed out.

Information appeared in the media that today’s meeting between Kovacevski and Taravari would discuss the Alliance for Albanians joining the Government and that the party was being offered three ministerial posts.