Dimitar Kovacevski, the current Prime Minister of Macedonia, gave Afrim Gashi from Alternativa an indecent offer to stay in the Government. Kovacevski only offered them the ministry of information society and they are now on the verge of leaving the ruling coalition. They believe that the goal is to drive “Alternativa” out of the government so that they have an excuse why “Alliance” will receive significant posts. Thus, in this way Kovacevski is killing the European agenda of the state.

As “Republika” previously reported, Alternativa is leaving the Government, and the Alliance for Albanians is taking its place.

If Alternativa leaves the Government, the Ministry of Information Society will be given to Alliance. According to the agreement, apart from the Ministries of Health and Justice, they also receive the Deputy Minister positions in Defense and Agriculture, as well as two State Secretaries, one of which is in Labor and Social Affairs.

They also get directorial positions in MEPSO, PIOM, the educational inspectorate, the directorate for management of confiscated property and the Tetovo hospital.

They will have deputy positions in numerous other directorates. SDSM hands over Justice Ministry, gets Environment Ministry and keeps PRO and Customs. The coalition will be formalized after the agreement is approved by the party’s Central Presidencies.