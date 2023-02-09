Kovacevski should apologize to the people for lying to them that we have started negotiations with the EU, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski lied that the negotiations had started, but in fact, he stalled the negotiations and allowed Macedonia to be blocked.

Kovacevski and SDS lied to the citizens suffering from cystic fibrosis for years that they would get the medicine, which for them means life, and they didn’t get it. The result is lives lost that could have been saved.

Kovacevski lies that they built thousands of kilometers of roads, but in reality, he is denied by the potholes on the roads and the neglected road routes which for years have been at the same point of construction as Kichevo – Ohrid, Skopje – Blace, the section near Petrovec and many others throughout the country.

SDS promised cleaner air, and we got pollution like in the most polluted cities in the world.

Kovacevski said that the prices of food products such as bread, deli products and other groceries will decrease, but the reality is that they are not decreasing, on the contrary, there is an increase, and every day the prices are increasing.

Kovacevski and SDS did not achieve anything that they promised, which is why their positions are shaken, and they are holding on to power one day more with blackmail and pressure. The lies are coming to an end, and then there will be responsibility for all crimes, says the party’s reaction.