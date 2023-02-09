Patients from the Cystic Fibrosis Association will stage a protest in front of the Government today at 2 pm. This dissatisfaction comes after the death of a cystic fibrosis patient who was waiting for two years for the authorities to provide the necessary therapy. Seven other patients are in a similar condition as this patient, and another 130 are waiting for the cystic fibrosis drug.

This speaks of only one thing, the state does not care about the citizens; the state does not even manage to provide treatment to the citizens, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The opposition party criticizes the Minister of Health, Bekim Sali, for whom the drug was too expensive.