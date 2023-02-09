Patients from the Cystic Fibrosis Association will stage a protest in front of the Government today at 2 pm. This dissatisfaction comes after the death of a cystic fibrosis patient who was waiting for two years for the authorities to provide the necessary therapy. Seven other patients are in a similar condition as this patient, and another 130 are waiting for the cystic fibrosis drug.
This speaks of only one thing, the state does not care about the citizens; the state does not even manage to provide treatment to the citizens, says VMRO-DPMNE.
The opposition party criticizes the Minister of Health, Bekim Sali, for whom the drug was too expensive.
People are dying – there is no treatment, there are no doctors, but that’s why there are 20 million euros or much more in compensation for not building a new clinic in Skopje. This is money that the state has to pay due to negligence on the part of the authorities or because they terminated the contract for the construction of a new clinic in Skopje.
