Blagojce Ilievski, a patient suffering from cystic fibrosis who was one of the leading advocates demanding help from the public healthcare system, has died today. Ilievski was prominent in demanding urgent support over the past two years, and met with President Stevo Pendarovski to press the case of the sufferers from relatively rare diseases, but despite promises that the public healthcare fund will provide help, the funding has not been provided yet.

Patients with cystic fibrosis and their supporters recently protested in front of the Government building and now, in light of Blagojce’s death, plan to protest again tomorrow.

There are about a dozen patients diagnosed with this illness that badly obstructs breathing and affects other vital systems as well. The drug Trikafta which is used in this illness costs hundreds of thousands to millions of euros per year and the Government is dragging its feet in providing the necessary treatment.

In mid 2021 Pendarovski met with cystic fibrosis patients, including Ilievski, and expressed his support for their demands, but it didn’t amount to much.