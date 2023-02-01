The leadership of the ruling coalition party Alternative is set to hold a meeting in Gostivar on Wednesday and decide on steps to be taken in case the Alliance for Albanians (AA) joins the government.

Alternative has emphasized on several occasions so far that there is no need to expand the government majority with the Alliance for Albanians because it is stable, stressing that the coalition agreement should be respected.

When we became part of this government, we signed a coalition agreement and that agreement should be respected. Our MPs are stable and are part of the government majority. What happened in the meantime? Where did the MPs disappear? We don’t know that. Let those who lost MPs think about that, party secretary Zeqiria Ibrahimi said recently.

He pointed out that they signed the coalition agreement with former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, from whom they asked for guarantees that it would also be respected by the new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.