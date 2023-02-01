Over 90% of textbooks have been delivered for the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th grade which are going to be following a curriculum that is in accordance with the 2020 Elementary Education Conception, emphasized the Minister of Education, Jeton Shaqiri, who announced that the last textbooks that were missing are being delivered these days.

Next year, with new curricula, according to the Conception, the third and sixth grades will be covered. I assure you that all textbooks will be delivered on September 1, that is, the deadlines will be met. At the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic year, due to the delay of textbooks, students in these classes received learning materials for the first quarter, Shaqiri said.