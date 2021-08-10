The wildfire that has been raging for several days over the village of Budinarci in Berovo municipality has been put out Tuesday afternoon, Crisis Management Center (CMC) Director Stojance Angelov wrote on Facebook.

He also said that no local resident or member of the fire brigade or any other unit or institution was injured in the fire, with the exception of one injured Austrian firefighter to whom wished him a speedy recovery.

He pointed out that some of the Austrian firefighting equipment, as well as our and Bulgarian firefighters will remain on guard to prevent the fire from re-igniting in certain places, something that, as he pointed out, happens regularly after overcoming such large fires, especially considering the strong wind that started blowing a while ago.