Financial Police Director Arafat Muaremi says Tuesday that he is stepping down from his post, in order to avoid any doubt about any influence on the case being carried out in the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption.

I am making this decision in order for the public not to have the slightest doubt in the integrity, impartiality and independence of the procedure, which continues to be conducted in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption, reads the statement to the media by the Financial Police Administration.

The Administration also emphasizes that today’s decision of the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Macedonia gives a clear message that the laws must be respected by everyone and that abuse of office for personal purposes is inadmissible.