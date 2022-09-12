The mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, is involved in a suspicious deal worth 136 million euros, which is the value of the project for the construction of the sewage treatment plant, sources told Republika. According to their claims, although Arsovska should not know who participated in the tender, she points out two companies that were involved in the procedure, and she also has a favorite – a Turkish favorite.

According to Republika’s source, Arsovska has been putting pressure on the management of the Water Supply and Sewage company for the last few weeks to dissolve the Commission for the evaluation of the tender procedure for the treatment plant, in order to include people who are close to her office and a businessman from Skopje with an office on the outskirts of Skopje, and who is considered close to Arsovska.

Although it was pointed out to her that the European Investment Bank and the experts analyzing the procedure have a negative opinion on the dismissal of the members of the commission, as well as the fact that it is contrary to the legal regulations that prescribe the entire procedure in detail. However, Arsovska insisted on dismissing the members, while the management of Water and Sewerage indicated to her that they will obligatorily respect the law.

It is symptomatic, our source briefs, that a media close to Arsovska has already published information that two companies were involved, which is a kind of scandal considering the fact that she is not in a position to know this information in any way. Hence, the suspicion that Arsovska already has a favorite is justified.

It is rumored that the desired company of the trio of Arsovska, a businessman from Skopje and one of her close relatives with a police history, is a Turkish consortium. Such a company did not meet the strict rules of the European Investment Bank.

The loan agreement was signed in 2019. With such actions, Arsovska is jeopardizing the realization of the project that should bring wastewater treatment to Skopje.

All the previous decisions of the evaluation commissions have been approved by the European Investment Bank without any remarks about the work done.

VMRO-DPMNE say that they distance themselves from the actions of the mayor of Skopje, who received the support of the largest opposition party in the local elections.