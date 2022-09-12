As a person who has always carried out his work tasks responsibly and professionally, I must emphasize that for me it was a real challenge to be in the position of General Secretary of the City of Skopje, especially since it is a place where one can truly integrate into the development of Skopje and is working on a real solution to the numerous problems of the people of Skopje, writes Gjoko Velkovski on his Facebook profile.

I came to this place with enthusiasm and a plan to establish a real working practice and to start the processes that for several years before were stuck and far from the required level. Considering that I came to this position after I was previously elected as a councilor in Cair municipality, which is the place where I live and where I also have an obligation to contribute, I asked the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to declare about such a situation. These days they informed me that I will have to choose one of those two positions, and I made the decision to leave the position of general secretary of the city of Skopje and devote myself to the councilor position where I was elected by the citizens of Cair. I made this decision due to the fact that I am disappointed by the weak potential for work and the non-cooperation of Mayor Arsovska in the implementation of capital projects for the city of Skopje. The promise to the people of Skopje was a modern metropolis, and the results would be fast and reliable. After almost a year in the city, I can say that there are individuals and professionals working in the city who have been contributing to the development of the city for decades, and I thank them for their cooperation, sacrifice and contribution. But at the same time, my and their enthusiasm is in vain when Arsovska shows no openness, different priorities than promised, weak dynamics in the pace of realization while the problems are piling up. In such a situation, the development of the city of Skopje is not possible, although the citizens rightly expected much more after she took office. I want to point out that I will continue to contribute to Skopje from the position of councilor in the Municipality of Cair, I remain dedicated to my VMRO DPMNE and the members of the Municipal Cair Committee that I lead, thank you for the trust and support from all my friends and colleagues, for the support from my party and President Mickoski, with whom we continue to achieve what will inevitably have to happen in order for Macedonia to rise, change for a secure future!, he wrote.

