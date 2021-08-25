Danela Arsovska, head of the SSK chamber of commerce, announced her nomination as Mayor of Skopje. Arsovska said that she is running as an independent candidate, but it’s widely expected that she will seek support from VMRO-DPMNE.

It’s time we put an end to the partisanship and the false promises, to the lies and the corruption that deprive us from the chance for a normal life. The city is blocked by insider deals and the dissatisfaction of the citizens is growing. We will either continue to sit on the sidelines or we will begin to change things, Arsovska said.

She is expected to face the SDSM candidate and incumbent Petre Silegov and another independent candidate who announced his nomination today – rock musician and businessman Petar Georgievski – Kamikaze who got he support of the populist Levica party.

The votes of the Albanian parties are expected to be key in the race in Skopje, where the VMRO and SDSM supported candidates are expected to enter into the second round. The Albanian parties offer support to these two candidates in Skopje and in exchange seek support from VMRO and SDSM in races in Tetovo and Gostivar.