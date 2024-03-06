Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Gjoko Velkovski raised concerns, stating that 1,000 license requests for kindergartens have remained unresolved for four years. Adding to the complexity, the government has withdrawn its support for this issue. The affected individuals include nurses, educators, and other professional staff who are unable to secure employment without these essential licenses, Velkovski cautioned.

The minister highlighted that the persistent delay in addressing this matter poses a significant challenge for the enrollment of children in kindergartens across Macedonia.