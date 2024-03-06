Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Interior has accelerated the processing of personal documents. If this momentum persists, citizens could obtain the necessary documents before the elections. In the event that some individuals do not possess documents with the updated names by the time of the elections, the Government will make decisions accordingly.

Xhaferi provided statistics from the Ministry of Interior for February, revealing 123,983 passport applications with 95,267 issued passports, 82,235 ID applications with 71,410 issued, and 46,280 driving license applications with 39,552 issued. With 50 days remaining until Election Day, he expressed optimism that the approximately 100,000 citizens without personal documents could acquire them in March if they apply promptly. Xhaferi emphasized that the government is obligated to decide on the course of action if a certain number of citizens still lack documents.

While Xhaferi acknowledged his preference for addressing concrete solutions rather than hypothetical scenarios, he cited examples of successfully resolving issues during his tenure as caretaker PM. These included addressing the Health Insurance Fund protest and resolving the school problem in Chashka. Xhaferi emphasized his commitment to informing the public once issues are effectively resolved.