The company “Cytrox” (Cytrox AD), based in Macedonia, along with four other companies and two individuals, has been sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in the United States. This action is a result of their involvement in the development of the espionage Predator software.

In addition to “Cytrox,” the Greek company “Intelexa S.A.,” as well as “Intelexa Limited” and “Talestris Limited” from Ireland, and the Hungarian company “Sytrox Holding,” have also been subjected to sanctions, as reported by Radio Free Europe.

According to the US Treasury Department, all these companies were connected to the Intellexa consortium in terms of developing, operating, and distributing commercial spyware technology. This technology was used to target Americans, including government officials, policy experts, and journalists. On July 18, 2023, Intelexa Inc. was additionally included in the Commerce Department’s list of entities for engaging in cyberexploits trafficking. These cyberexploits are employed to access information systems, posing a threat to the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide.