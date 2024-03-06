VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, leading a delegation that includes the party’s presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, attends the European People’s Party in Bucharest, where Mickoski addressed the other participants. In hi sremarks he called for faster European integration of Macedonia, and promised that, after the elections, Macedonia will undergo an economic boom and will be example of stability in the region.

Mickoski raised the issue of the Bulgarian blockade of Macedonia’s integration, which prevents the opening of EU accession talks.

I must address the unfair constraints my nation has encountered on its path to the European Union. The dynamic between Bulgaria and Macedonia, which introduced unwarranted hurdles that have negatively impacted our journey toward EU accession. While we are committed to resolving these issues through dialogue and mutual respect, it is imperative to acknowledge that this process requires reciprocity. As fellow European nations, it is vital that we engage with each other justly, recognizing that our shared future in teh EU is mutually beneficial and interconnected. The European Union represents a beacon of hope for many. It is our shared duty to ensure that this beacon shines equally upon all aspiring members, Mickoski said.

Mickoski noted tthat this is a year of historic elections throughout Europe, including in Macedonia, where VMRO-DPMNE is running on a platform that will ensure economic growth and stability.