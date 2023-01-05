The decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to spend EUR 100,000 on a campaign promoting the country’s OSCE Chairpersonship is contrary to the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services, said the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services on Thursday, stressing that the decision goes against article 102 of the Law which states that budget funds cannot be used for marketing campaigns in private media outlets.

For such and similar events that are of great importance for the state, citizens not only have the right but also should be informed, but in other ways, not through the spending of budget funds, says the Audio and Audiovisual Media Services Agency.