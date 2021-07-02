Unknown persons placed a banner with the message “This is Macedonia” at the Ohrid port on Friday.
The banner was probably placed in response to the “Prespa Dialogue Forum” international conference which is being held in Ohrid, organized by the government.
The banner was seen today by thousands of people walking on the port in Ohrid where the weather is windy and many tourists spend the day walking instead of on the beach.
Ова е Македонија!👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/uV9cIQO88s
— КЛАСНИОТ (@KlasnioTT) July 2, 2021
