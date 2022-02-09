Macedonian revolutionaries Damjan Gruev, Goce Delcev, Pitu Guli are Bulgarians,according to the Bulgarian national television, BNT 4, which has been on the Macedonian air for almost a year, broadcasting content in which prominent Macedonian figures are presented as Bulgarian.

In addition, BNT4 makes attempts to change the Macedonian history, Macedonian songs and the renaming of Macedonian cities and their presentation as Bulgarian.

In a word, spreading “Bulgarian propaganda” is what can be seen in the program on the Bulgarian television.

Does any of the Macedonian institutions have the authority to regulate and finally whether it wants to take action regarding the program broadcast onBNT4? The Agency for Visual and Audiovisual Media Services says that the regulator in the country where the program is produced in the case of Bulgaria can do that.

In accordance with the law, the contents of the foreign channels are regulated by the regulatory bodies in the countries where the program is produced, in this case the regulatory body in Bulgaria. We do not monitor the foreign channels that are broadcast in Macedonia, except for the channels for which we have issued a license. There is literally nothing we can do about the contents of BNT, says Zoran Trajcevski, director of AVMS.

According to Trajcevski, the citizens are reacting for other TV programs for which AVMS cannot do anything to prevent broadcasting, and obviously the authorities are not interested.

Contrary to this, the satellite channel of the Macedonian Television is not broadcast on the Bulgarian cable operators, although the two Governments agreed on reciprocity – BNT here, MTV there.