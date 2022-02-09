Out of 4,153 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,554 new cases were registered and 22 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. 216 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added to the report 12 deaths which occurred in January and February.

Out of the total number of deaths (34), 18 people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 282,147 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,658. At the moment, there are 11,748 active cases across the country.