Saso Dukoski, the lawyer representing the man at the center of the Racket scandal Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, told Republika that there is a wealth of evidence contained on Boki 13’s phone, that was not examined by the court. Throughout the trial Boki 13 asked the court to have the phone examined in full but the prosecutors were not interested, allegedly because it would open questions about the involvement of top SDSM party officials in the racketeering scheme.

We ask for a forensic examination of the phone three times. Three times we were refused on the pretext that it was examined to the extent needed for these charges. The truth of the matter is that the phone was never examined by actual experts, Dukoski said.

At the end of the trial and after his sentencing to nine years in prison for racketeering, Boki 13 openly accused SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev of crimes, including of taking the money extorted from businessmen in the Racket scandal.

The contents of Boki’s phone would reveal a very different situation, many photographs and conversations. The way things are going, the state prosecutors would rather have their building fall on their heads than allow the phone to be examined, Dukoski told Republika.

After the initial Racket trial, and as he faces a new, expanded trial, Boki 13 testified on his own request before state prosecutors several times, during which he revealed all he knows about other criminal events which Dukoski said involves people of public interest.